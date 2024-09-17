Netflix Is Working On A Bioshock Movie

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Netflix is working on a movie based on the BioShock game franchise, the streaming giant said Tuesday.

The movie, in partnership with 2K and Take-Two Interactive, will be based on the popular dystopian video game franchise that includes BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite.

The sci-fi horror video game was originally released in 2007 by 2K Games, a subsidiary of video game producer Take-Two Interactive. The franchise proved to be extremely popular among gamers, selling more than 39 million copies worldwide across multiple editions and rereleases, according to Netflix.

The streaming giant has partnered with

Take-Two Interactive , the game's parent company, to develop a potential cinematic universe.

Vertigo Entertainment

and

Take-Two

will serve as producers.

“We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us,” the company wrote on Twitter.“Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned?”

At the moment, there is no writer or filmmaker on board. The collaboration agreement has been in place for almost a year.

The 'BioShock' franchise, which for many years as a benchmark in video games -mainly in the First Person Shooter genre-, will reach the film world.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram