Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Almanac 2025: Global Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry.



This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Games, Apps, and Social Media industry, providing critical insights and data that can inform strategies for business development, product innovation, and investment decisions. The report includes detailed forecasts and market estimates, an in-depth examination of emerging technologies, and an analysis of current and future trends shaping the industry.







The report includes detailed projections on market growth, focusing on spending patterns, investment trends, and consumption forecasts over the coming years. It provides comprehensive data on industry performance, including market size, growth rates, and key performance indicators. Furthermore, it analyzes employment trends within the industry, offering insights into workforce dynamics and employment opportunities.

In addition to these key features, the report includes an industry glossary that helps readers better understand the technical language used within the sector. It also provides a curated list of industry contacts, including professional societies and associations, to facilitate networking and collaboration. In-depth profiles of leading companies in the industry, both in the U.S. and globally, are included, with information on publicly held, private, and subsidiary companies.

The report also offers contact information for key executives within the profiled companies, aiding in business development and partnership opportunities. For public companies, detailed financial summaries are provided, offering insights into company performance and market positioning. Lastly, the report includes a series of tables presenting detailed statistical data on various aspects of the industry, supporting further analysis and strategic planning.





Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

Key Topics Covered:

Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry



Introduction to the Games, Apps and Social Media Industry

Overview of the Electronic Games Industry

Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry

Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 150+ Million U.S. Users, Faces Ownership Legislation

Social Media Rakes in Global Online and Mobile Ad Revenues

Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite

Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales

Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam

Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players

eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports

Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers

Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $171 Billion Yearly

Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems

Gamification: Games Technology Boosts Education and Training

Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge

Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers

Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses & Social Media The Future of Games, Apps & Social Media

Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics



Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Internet Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2023

Use of Different Online Platforms: 2023

Social Media Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2023

Home Broadband Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2023

Smartphone Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2023

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2019-2024

Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Revenue & Inventories: 2017-2022

Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Selected Expenses: 2017-2022

Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue U.S.: 2017-2023

Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022 Internet Access Technologies Compared

Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Contacts

Addresses, Telephone Numbers and Internet Sites

THE GAMES, APPS & SOCIAL MEDIA 200:



Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country Individual Profiles on each of THE GAMES, APPS & SOCIAL MEDIA 200

Additional Indexes



Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Affiliations A Short Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Glossary

