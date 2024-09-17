The Global Telemedicine Market: A Projected Surge To USD 123.78 Billion By 2030 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Telemedicine size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global telemedicine market is poised for significant growth, with a projected expansion from USD 31.65 billion in 2022 to USD 123.78 billion by 2030. This remarkable growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.17% during the forecast period 2023-2030.Access Detailed Sample Report:-Telemedicine, which involves the delivery of healthcare services through digital platforms, has become increasingly vital in recent years. This surge in demand is driven by advancements in technology, a growing need for remote healthcare solutions, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine as patients and healthcare providers seek safer and more convenient ways to access and deliver care.Global Telemedicine Market: Market DynamicsFuture Opportunity: A big data analytics approach can process telehealth data that includes objective and subjective data, along with historical data to enable risk prediction and management. In addition, the pandemic has prompted federal agencies, public payers, and large commercial insurers to expand their telehealth coverage. It is a challenge for most of them to ensure that telehealth is applied to the right patients to meet their healthcare needs, improving effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of healthcare services.Driving force: In the wake of the pandemic, healthcare services and technologies were in high demand. Currently, telemedicine, chatbots, and robots are technologies being deployed to provide information to patients, reassure the population, make diagnoses and prepare vaccines for the future. With a global shortage of hospitals and healthcare workers, telehealth has been hailed as a promising new form of health care.Challenge: Telehealth and telemedicine adoption are slowed by behavioral barriers, which may not be obvious, but remain significant hindrances. Physicians and patients tend not to readily give up existing (conventional) practices because they are unfamiliar with them. Due to a lack of familiarity with technology, older people might also be reluctant to use telehealth and telemedicine services.Restraint: A major concern regarding telehealth and telemedicine practices is healthcare fraud. Patients or physicians can be victimized in many ways: the physician's name and bank account can be misused to obtain payments from insurance companies, or institutional providers who are not eligible or listed can submit false claims for payment.Major Competitors of the global telemedicine market are:.Medtronic (Ireland).GE Healthcare (US).Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @The following companies also dominate this market:.Cerner Corporation (US).Chiron Health (US).Zipnosis (US).Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan).Iron Bow Technologies (US).Siemens Healthineers (Germany).IMediplus Inc. (China).Vsee (US).Cisco Systems, Inc. (US).AMC Health (US).MDLive (US).Doctor on Demand (US).Medvivo Group Ltd (UK).Teladoc Health Inc. (US).American Well (US).Telespecialists Llc (US).GlobalMed (US).MedWeb (US)Scope of the Global Telemedicine Market ReportTelehealth/telemedicine market segments are described below:Segmentation based on Component.HardwareoBiosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others)oWearablesoIT Infrastructure/Devices.SoftwareoCollaboration Tools.ServicesoProfessional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance)oTeleconsultationoTelemonitoringoTraining & LearningSegmentation based on Mode.Realtime Interactive Services.Store-and-Forward.Remote MonitoringSegmentation based on Platform.Phone/Mobile.Internet (Web)oVideooNon-video (telephonic).Call centersSegmentation based on Application.Neuropsychology.Nursing.Cardiology.Gastroenterology.Geriatrics.Pharmacy.Rehabilitation.Radiology.Psychiatry.Pathology.Dermatology.OthersSegmentation based on End-user.Hospitals (Providers).Insurance (Payers).PatientsoHomesoSchoolsoEnterprisesoAssisted LivingoOthers.OthersSegmentation based on Region:.EuropeoEastern EuropeRussiaPolandRest of Eastern Europe.Western EuropeoThe UKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Western Europe.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoQataroSouth AfricaoEgyptoRest of MEA.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoASEANMalaysiaIndonesiaThailandPhilippinesVietnamRest of ASEANoAustralia & New ZealandoRest of Asia PacificDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 