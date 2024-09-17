Marisa’S Retail Segment Improves, But Overall Financials Remain Bleak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marisa Lojas, a Brazilian retailer, reported a notable loss of R$102 million ($18.55 million) in the second quarter of 2024.



This figure represents a 60.8% increase from the previous year's R$63.4 million ($11.53 million) loss.



The company's stock price plummeted 6.77% following the announcement, closing at R$1.10 ($0.20). The delayed report release raised eyebrows among investors and analysts.



Marisa cited the need for adjustments in the preparation of audited financial statements as the reason for the delay.



This postponement, coupled with the worsening losses, highlights the critical situation facing the retailer.







BDO RCS, the auditing firm, raised significant concerns about Marisa's financial practices.



They noted difficulties in recognizing provisions for probable losses in legal proceedings and a lack of appropriate documentation. These issues cast doubt on the company's accounting transparency and governance.



Marisa's total revenue fell by 37.9% compared to the previous year, primarily due to inventory management challenges.



The company attributed this decline to low stock levels resulting from issues in the two preceding quarters. Despite the overall gloomy picture, Marisa's retail segment showed some improvement.



The retail division's EBITDA grew from R$4.1 million ($0.75 million) to R$15.8 million ($2.87 million) year-over-year, outperforming the company's global EBITDA of R$5.9 million ($1.07 million).



Analysts suggest that Maris must implement cost-cutting measures, improve inventory management, and seek strategic partnerships to overcome its current crisis.



The company faces additional challenges from the broader retail sector's difficulties in Brazil.



Changing consumer behavior, pressure for lower prices, and competition from international platforms like Shein and Shopee further complicate Marisa's path to recovery.



The retailer's market value has already declined by 70.69% in 2024, reflecting investor concerns about its future prospects.

