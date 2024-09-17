The Rise of Christian Nationalism: Exploring Links to Authoritarianism in America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) has revealed a striking correlation between Christian nationalism and authoritarian views in the United States.



The study , presented at Religion News Service's 90th anniversary celebration, sheds light on a growing ideological movement.



The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) is a nonprofit research organization that conducts public opinion on religion, culture, and public policy in the United States.



While PRRI presents itself as nonpartisan, its funding sources and research topics suggest a focus on issues often associated with progressive causes.



However, the organization maintains that its research follows rigorous academic standards and is not altered to accommodate outside interests.



Christian nationalism advocates for the United States to be an explicitly Christian nation. This ideology has gained prominence in recent years, particularly during and after Donald Trump's presidency.



The PRRI survey used established measures of authoritarianism to examine its connection to Christian nationalist beliefs.



Key findings from the survey reveal significant correlations. A large majority of Christian nationalism supporters scored high on measures associated with authoritarian tendencies.







Specifically, 74% scored high on the Right-Wing Authoritarianism Scale and 61% on the Child-Rearing Authoritarianism Scale.



These numbers stand in stark contrast to those who reject Christian nationalism. Only 30% of skeptics and rejecters scored high on the Right-Wing Authoritarianism Scale.



The gap in authoritarian tendencies between supporters and opponents is significant and noteworthy. The survey also explored attitudes towards current events and political figures.



Christian nationalism supporters were more likely to view January 6 insurrectionists as "patriots" than the general population.



They also showed higher support for Donald Trump to "do whatever it takes" to become president again.

The Rise of Christian Nationalism: Exploring Links to Authoritarianism in America

Experts warn that the correlation between Christian nationalism and authoritarianism poses risks to American democracy.



Concerns include potential undermining of church-state separation and increased political polarization. The impact on religious freedom for non-Christians is another worry expressed by scholars.



Christian nationalism has deep historical roots in America, despite the Founding Fathers' commitment to religious pluralism.



The ideology has experienced resurgences at various points in U.S. history. Notable periods include the 1930s, 1950s Cold War era, and the rise of the Moral Majority in the late 1970s.



The current manifestation of Christian nationalism has gained particular strength since 2016.



Some political figures now openly embrace the label, marking a shift in public discourse. This trend has sparked debate about the role of religion in American politics and society.



The PRRI survey highlights the complex interplay between religious ideology and political views.



It raises important questions about the future of American democracy and the balance between religious freedom and secular governance.



As the debate continues, further research will be crucial to understanding these evolving dynamics.



Download the study here .

MENAFN17092024007421016031ID1108681531