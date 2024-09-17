Centrestage 2022 By Dury Chin Wins Silver In A' Event And Happening Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centrestage 2022

Dury Chin's Exceptional Event Design for Centrestage 2022 Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Event and Happening Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced Centrestage 2022 by Dury Chin as a Silver Winner in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Centrestage 2022 within the event industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and effective event design.Centrestage 2022's recognition by the A' Event and Happening Design Award is relevant not only to the winning entity but also to the broader event industry and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends in embracing diversity and inclusion, advancing industry standards through its innovative use of technology and interactive elements. The practical benefits of Centrestage 2022's design extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, showcasing the potential for event design to create meaningful experiences and drive positive change.Centrestage 2022 stands out for its multifunctional introductory space design, which effectively uplifts the overall ambiance of the show. The design incorporates stunning outfits showcased in a virtual fashion show within the metaverse, utilizing sound effects, interactive elements, and special lighting to create an unforgettable experience for visitors. The spatial experience is further enhanced by a series of bespoke video content highlighting various fashion inspirations, all while adhering to sustainable production practices such as the use of reusable aluminum structural frames and biodegradable carpets.The recognition of Centrestage 2022 by the A' Event and Happening Design Award serves as motivation for Dury Chin and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This win may inspire further exploration of inclusive design practices, interactive experiences, and sustainable production methods within the event industry, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and positive impact.Team MembersCentrestage 2022 was designed by Dury Chin in collaboration with the HKTDC Creative Department, who played a crucial role in bringing the innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about Centrestage 2022 and its designers at the following URL:About Dury ChinDury Chin is an accomplished designer based in Hong Kong, China, known for creating innovative and impactful event designs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for pushing creative boundaries, Dury Chin consistently delivers exceptional experiences that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist, and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The organization creates business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets through international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Event and Happening Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most deserving designs are honored with this prestigious award. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, ultimately making a positive impact on the event industry and the world at large.About A' Design AwardThe A' Event and Happening Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of event design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands from across the globe. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive well-deserved recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the event design industry. The A' Design Award is committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of exceptional design, inspiring and motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

