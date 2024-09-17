

AIXTRON renews contract of CEO Dr. Felix Grawert Herzogenrath, September 17, 2024 – CEO Dr. Felix Grawert will continue to steer the MDAX-listed leader AIXTRON. In its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) has decided on the early extension of his existing contract by a further five years until August 13, 2030. Dr. Grawert has been a member of the Executive Board since August 2017 and has held the position of Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO since 2021. During his time as CEO, he has been instrumental to the company's success in power electronics and growing revenue more than two-fold. “'With Dr Grawert, AIXTRON made significant progress in the equipment technology for power electronics and optoelectronics. These achievements enable AIXTRON to play a central role in the global semiconductor industry. I look forward to continuing our constructive and trustful cooperation,” says Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE. “I am very excited to continue my work at AIXTRON and further shape the future of AIXTRON and the semiconductor industry. Our focus is on innovation and the technologies of tomorrow,” says Dr. Felix Grawert.“In the coming years, we will expand our technological leadership and make a significant contribution to the electrification and digitization of the world.” Prior to joining AIXTRON, Dr. Grawert worked at Infineon Technologies AG, and McKinsey & Company. He holds a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a Master of Science (MSc) from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a degree in electrical engineering (Dipl.-Ing.) from the University of Karlsruhe (TH).





AIXTRON CEO Dr. Felix Grawert

About AIXTRON AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at:



