EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Financing

Masterflex signs new syndicated loan for EUR 55 million – refinancing creates more strategic flexibility

17.09.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex signs new syndicated loan for EUR 55 million – refinancing creates more strategic flexibility

Increased flexibility for growth investments and M&A Simplification and optimisation of the financing structure Gelsenkirchen, September 17, 2024 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938 ) has secured a new syndicated loan of EUR 55 million, thereby increasing its financial flexibility. The closing is scheduled for September 30, 2024. There is also an option to increase the loan by an additional EUR 25 million. The syndicated loan will be used to finance general corporate purposes, in particular M&A, and it thus strengthens the Masterflex Group's financing foundation. Dr Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE, says:“The new syndicated loan agreement gives us the necessary flexibility for the further implementation of our future strategy“Hero@Zero” and expands our room for future-oriented investments and M&A activities.” The loan agreement was reached with the existing syndicate of three banks on September 16, 2024. The new syndicated credit line has a term of five years and can be extended by two years. As before, the new agreement includes the usual covenants for the equity ratio and the debt/equity ratio. The new loan conditions, in particular the interest rate and the lower level of collaterals, reflect the Group's improved credit rating. Mark Becks, CFO of Masterflex SE, adds:“We are delighted with the trust placed in us by our financing partners, with whom we have been working closely and with a forward-looking approach for many years. With the successful refinancing, we are taking an important step towards optimising and simplifying our financing structure and are also reaping the rewards of our positive economic development on the financing side.”



About Masterflex SE: The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293 , ISIN: DE0005492938 ) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000. IR Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)89 125 09 03 33

...



17.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Masterflex SE Willy-Brandt-Allee 300 45891 Gelsenkirchen Germany Phone: +49 (0)209 970770 Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005492938 WKN: 549 293 Indices: Prime all share Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1989099



End of News EQS News Service