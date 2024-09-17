u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches first satellite IoT-NTN cellular module with embedded GNSS solving remote connectivity challenges

The SARA-S528NM10, powered by the UBX-S52 cellular/satellite chipset and M10 GNSS for low-power and concurrent positioning, expands the company's cellular portfolio for the satellite IoT based on the 3GPP Rel 17 specification for global connectivity.

Thalwil, Switzerland – September 17, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has launched its first combined 3GPP-compliant terrestrial network (TN) and non-terrestrial network (NTN) IoT module, the SARA-S528NM10 . This standards-based module is a game changer for the satellite IoT market as it supports global coverage with accurate, low-power and concurrent positioning – an essential attribute for use cases requiring continuous or cyclic asset tracking and monitoring. Other IoT use cases include aftermarket telematics, industrial monitoring and control, smart metering and utilities, and fleet management. With cellular networks covering a mere ten percent of the globe, the demand for guaranteed global reach is escalating, particularly for IoT applications such as asset tracking in remote or maritime environments. Satellite IoT bridges this gap; adoption has been partially limited by the high cost of the satellite terminals, high power consumption and the high cost of satellite airtime. Even so, ABI Research, a leading technology intelligence firm, predicts the satellite IoT market will exceed USD 4 billion by 2030*.

Current satellite connectivity solutions require proprietary hardware and software, which lock the terminal to a specific satellite operator - the user would need to replace their satellite terminals to move to a different satellite operator. The u-blox solution, on the other hand, is based on global 3GPP standards, and can be certified as interoperable with multiple satellite providers supporting the standard, maximizing customer choice. “The new u-blox satellite IoT-NTN cellular module is designed to maintain connectivity in areas without cellular coverage,” explained Stephan Zizala, u-blox CEO.“The integrated u-blox GNSS solution consumes less than 15mW of power in continuous tracking mode and has high RF sensitivity that reduces the time required to establish a position fix. It provides concurrent location data without interrupting the cellular or satellite connection, which further helps to minimize power consumption due to the shortened active time of the device.”

Powered by the u-blox UBX-S52 cellular/satellite chipset and GNSS M10 platform, the module complies with the 3GPP

Rel

17 NB-NTN specification. This standards-based approach guarantees extended connectivity via LTE-M and NB-IoT on terrestrial cellular networks and NB-IoT on geostationary orbit (GEO) satellite constellations compliant with 3GPP Rel 17, including readiness for low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The UBX-S52 cellular/satellite chipset is currently undergoing certification with Skyl , a global NTN service provider, for its satellite network. The certification enables seamless support for both cellular and Skylo satellite connectivity, creating an enhanced and reliable experience that efficiently utilizes resources. The SARA-S528NM10 module supports all three new NTN bands - n23 (United States), n255 (L-band global), and n256 (S-band Europe) – enhancing and future-proofing its technological credentials. It is pin-compatible with other u-blox cellular-only modules in the SARA form factor, enabling engineers to easily scale up their IoT products using legacy technology without costly redesigns.

* ABI Research, Satellite Communications:

IoT Deployments & Subscriptions, QTR 2 2024

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.

