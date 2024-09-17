Card Group International's Deputy CEO Wins Two Leadership Awards From Business Worldwide Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Winterliv has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. The Deputy CEO of Card Group International was named 'CEO Innovator of the Year - Franchise Industry' and 'Digital Transformation CEO of the Year - Sweden'.

The Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of C-level executives across various sectors worldwide. Unlike many awards focusing on company success, the awards shine a light on the individual leaders driving corporate excellence, using their examples to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Carolina Winterliv's path to becoming a distinguished Deputy CEO is both remarkable and inspirational. Her leadership journey began early when she became a gymnastics instructor at just 12 years old, leading her team to numerous victories. Her diverse experiences, including a stint as an international model, enriched her global perspective before she joined the family business at Card Group International.

Today the company has grown from a Swedish greeting card company into a global franchise powerhouse, operating in over 40 countries. Under the visionary leadership of Carolina, her father and sister, the company has embraced digital transformation, transitioning from traditional processes to a fully digitised system. This shift has streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency, and positioned Card Group International as a leader in innovation within the franchise industry.

Carolina's leadership style emphasises open communication, collaboration, and empowerment, reflecting the family-oriented ethos of the company.

As Chair of the Swedish Franchise Association and Vice President of the European Franchise Federation, Carolina's influence extends beyond her company. She is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and sustainability, championing initiatives that drive positive change within the industry.

"I feel so lucky. I get to work with amazing, interesting people full of brilliant ideas. I learn from them every day, and for me, learning is the key to success," Carolina shares.

