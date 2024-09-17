(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent success at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit in Australia earlier this month, multi-asset and CFD broker, FP Markets , was presented with three coveted Global Forex Awards at a ceremony held at the La Caleta in Limassol on Thursday 12 September. FP Markets was voted 'Best Value Broker - Global' for the sixth time in a row, 'Best Broker - Europe' for the third time running, and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia'.



FP Markets Wins Treble at The Global Forex Awards

According to London-based organisers Holiston Media, the Global Forex Awards 'celebrate the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programmes and world-class customer service'. The winners of the 'world's biggest Forex Retail Awards' were determined through a public voting process, making the trophies all the more so important for retail Forex brands looking to cement their market position and reputation.

When asked about the company's latest achievement, FP Markets CEO Craig Allison expressed his gratitude and commented, "Winning three Global Forex Awards is another huge achievement for the FP Markets team and one that sets us apart from our competition. Being recognised as a broker which offers innovative and cost-effective trading solutions to traders and partners alike, while maintaining the highest regulatory standards, is testament to our hard work and ethos as a company. Such awards exemplify our credibility when it comes to potential new clients and also demonstrate why our existing traders and partners choose to invest with us."

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:



FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFD Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from leading powerful online trading platforms , including FP Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , Iress and TradingView .

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution', and 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker - Africa' at the 2023 FAME Awards.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Price Execution' at the Brokersview Awards 2024, Singapore.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Trading Experience - Africa' at the FAME Awards 2024.

FP Markets was awarded 'Most Transparent Broker' and 'Best Trading Conditions' at the Global Ultimate Fintech Awards 2024.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC' at the 2024 Finance Magnates Pacific Summit. FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit .

SOURCE FP MARKETS

