S64 And Invesco Launch New European Real Estate Fund For Private Wealth Channel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternative investments fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, and Invesco Asset Management Limited (Invesco), the US$1.7 trillion global management firm, have announced a partnership to broaden access to Invesco Real Estate's European III Fund to the wealth management in Europe and Asia.

The new European III Feeder Fund (Europe III Feeder) invests in Invesco's dedicated value-add and opportunistic strategy – Invesco Real Estate Europe III (Europe III). The Europe III Feeder follows Invesco's focus on enabling High Net Worth investors to invest in institutional quality real estate targeting high returns through an innovative digital distribution platform built by S64.

The Europe III Fund seeks to capitalise on an attractive entry point to fundamental, long-term value creation. The fund held its first close with EUR 400m, and is targeting up to EUR 1 billion of investor commitments, as it builds on Invesco Real Estate's European value-add track record and the success of two previous funds. Overall, the value-add strategies have completed 39 investments across six sectors in 10 countries, with 21 realised investments delivering a 35% gross IRR and 1.7x gross EM.1 Consistent with Invesco's ESG principles, more than 80% of the invested capital from the last two capital raises has been allocated to investments achieving high ESG certifications.”

Simon Redman, Managing Director – Head of Wealth and DC at Invesco Real Estate commented:“We are delighted to be partnering with S64 to bring the Europe III Feeder to private wealth investors. In Europe, there is a disconnect between two cycles - the traditional real estate cycle linked to fundamentals, which remains on a sound footing, and the capital markets cycle which is driven by sharply higher interest rates and a lack of liquidity. We believe the resulting pricing correction has created a buying opportunity for investors able to see through the short-term noise.”

Tarun Nagpal, Founder and CEO of S64, commented:“We are proud to be partnering with a global investment leader such as Invesco to support the delivery of the Invesco Real Estate Europe III to the wealth management industry in Europe and Asia. This partnership signals the latest step in the evolution of private markets as S64's market-leading product manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technology platform is fused with Invesco's asset management capabilities to optimize access for private wealth clients looking to invest in alternatives.”

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed USD 1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of 30 June 2024. For more information, visit

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with EUR 82.5 billion in real estate assets under management, 613 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Invesco Real Estate has a 40-year investment history and has been actively investing across the risk-return spectrum, from core to opportunistic, in equity and debt real estate strategies, and in direct and listed real estate for its c.500 institutional client relationships during this time. In Europe, Invesco Real Estate has eight offices in London, Munich, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg and Warsaw, and 188 employees. It manages 208 assets across 14 European countries and with assets under management of EUR 15.4 billion. The team has a strong track record across all the commercial sectors, hotels and residential sectors. Source: Invesco Real Estate as at 31 December 2023.

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs, LTAFs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets - from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds, ELTIFs and feeders, S64 is trusted to deliver products, solutions and market leading technology to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks.

