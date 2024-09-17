(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEA-6 Games Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 SEA-6 Games Market Reports are presented in an all-new way. The bundle offers one Market Model report, one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and one Market Model Update Report for six notable Southeast Asia markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each report includes sections on PC and mobile segments.

Southeast Asia is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions within the global video game industry landscape. The region offers major opportunities for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors. The growing population, with higher demand for games, live streaming, and esports, is catching the attention of global game companies and policy makers. It is imperative to understand that each country in Southeast Asia needs a customized approach as the region is not homogeneous in terms of economic & infrastructure development, gamer profile, and preferences.

Key takeaways from the SEA-6 Market Model Reports



The SEA video games market generated revenue of $5.1 billion in 2023, up 8.8% YoY.

The SEA video games market is set to grow 8.0% in 2024, with revenue of $5.5 billion, and is forecasted to reach $7.1 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 6.7%.

Spending power is increasing across Southeast Asia and the region is forecasted to be the second fastest growing region tracked in terms of ARPU growth through 2028. It will also be home to 332 million gamers in 2028, the same as the US population today.

The SEA video game market had 277.2 million gamers in 2023, up 4.4% YoY. The total number of gamers is set to grow 3.2% in 2024, reaching 285.9 million, and is forecasted to reach 331.8 million in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 3.7%. Thailand and Indonesia are the fastest-growing markets by revenue through 2028, and Thai and Indonesian have also become must add localization languages.

This series includes 3 reports:



Market Model Report - May 2024

Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report - July-September 2024 Market Model Update Report - November 2024

Key Topics Covered:

SEA-6 GAMES MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS



About the Report

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

2024 Market Model



Market Model - All Platforms



Market Model - Mobile



Market Model - PC



Market Model - Console

Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix Methodology

List of Exhibits



Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console

Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income

Companies Featured



Garena

Gravity

HoYoVerse

Indonesian Internet Service Provider Association (APJII)

Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs

InFold

Microsoft

Ministry of Information and Communications

Moonton

Papergames

Philippine Esports Organization

Polaris

Razer

Riot Games

Secretlab

Ubisoft VNG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

SEA-6 Games Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900