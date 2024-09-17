Civil Dialogues Initiative Featured At Houston Energy And Climate Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Illustration by graphic facilitator, Peter Durand, created as the panel discussion unfolded

Pat Wood III, Theo Wilson, Juliana Garaizar, Karl Pettersen and Linda Lorelle discussing the pragmatic realities of transitioning to a lower carbon future

Democracy Initiative with Presidential Library Foundations Tackles the Transition and Climate Justice

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Hurricane Francine churned in the Gulf of Mexico, citizens concerned about our changing climate and the energy transition gathered at the opening ceremonies of Houston Energy and Climate Week on Monday, September 9th. It was a fitting backdrop for the urgency of having a Civil Dialogue about climate change and the often divisive dialogue surrounding the topic. More than 150 audience members joined the conversation in person and online to consider the pragmatic realities of getting to a lower carbon future and the need to have all voices at the table."This program was so different. I really loved the interactive nature of it and getting to know the perspectives of other participants at my table," said one audience member. Houston Energy and Climate Week was organized by the non-profit, Allies in Energy, under the leadership of Katie Mehnert, Founder of Ally Energy and Ambassador to the U.S. Department of Energy.As in all Civil Dialogues town halls, co-founder and former chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker, kicked off the program with historical perspective to help frame the conversation. Emmy award-winning journalist and Civil Dialogues co-founder, Linda Lorelle, then moderated the panel discussion before bringing the audience into the conversation. Panelists included Juliana Garaizar, Karl Pettersen, Pat Wood III, and Theo Wilson. The session ended with audience members at each table having a discussion facilitated by Civil Dialogues partner, Living Room Conversations, about energy usage, including what they're willing to give up (or not) to get to a lower carbon future.The next Civil Dialogues town hall, "Why We Serve...Or Don't?" is on October 15th, hosted by the George and Barbara Bush Presidential Library Foundation at the new Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion in College Station, TX. To view previous events, partner with Civil Dialogues, or learn more about hosting a town hall in your city, click here .In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center and the LBJ Foundation, the Civil Dialogues democracy initiative seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration and the importance of political partnerships, especially leading up to the presidential election. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation, ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of the topic's nuances, and that they feel empowered to continue having civil, constructive conversations.

