New Novel About Mexican Poet To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

- Donovan's Literary ReviewASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, the brilliant 17th century Mexican poet-dramatist-philosopher-activist, is the subject of“Sor Juana, My Beloved ,” a new by the celebrated writer-poet MaryAnn Shank.“I wrote this story,” said Ms. Shank,“because it haunted me. It just grabbed on, and wouldn't let go.” She devoted five years researching Sor Juana before putting pen to paper. She found histories, biographies, operas, even Mexican stamps. But noting captured what Ms. Shank knew was the essential Sor Juana.She readily admits that there is no way to capture the entire Sor Juana, for that would require multiple volumes. But she knew she had to show a side of Sor Juana that is woefully lacking elsewhere. She had to show the passionate love affair with the stunning Vicereine Maria Luisa. To accomplish that, she had to show how Juana came to be Sor Juana, the poet.No cloistered nun, this woman's footsteps led her through the Viceroy's palace and through back alleys of Mexico City, and eventually to the doorstep of a desire she didn't know she possessed.All the while, Sor Juana's gifts flew on the breezes of Mexico City as she wrote voraciously for her lover, for the Church, and for Mexican citizens. She is best known for her epic poem“First Dream,” but wrote hundreds, if not thousands, more poems, plays and villancicos..“She is the Tenth Muse!” declared one priest in Spain.“She is, in every respect, a man!” declared another Spanish priest. High praise indeed for a woman in the 17th century.The devotion of her thousands of admirers also brought insane jealousy to bear, in the form of a diabolical Archbishop. He slammed her in front of the Inquisition, where she stood, alone.Pre-publication reviews of“Sor Juana, My Beloved” are universally outstanding."...[An] expertly crafted epic narrative .. a stunning portrait that combines wonderful scenery with passionate romance..." ( -- Kirkus Reviews)"Richly layered, elegantly written, and affecting ..." (Prairie's Review)"[This novel's] passionate exploration of Sor Juana's life brings it to vibrant levels of drama paired with psychological, social, and spiritual reflections." {Donovan's Literary Review)"[This story] is an opportunity for transformation, where each moment is infused with the potential to change our outlook on life." {Midwest Book Review)It is the perfect way to join the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.Details:Title: Sor Juana, My BelovedAuthor: MaryAnn ShankPublication date: October 1, 2024ISBN: 978-1-7335819-3-6 (Paperback); 978-1-7335819-4-3 (ebook)

