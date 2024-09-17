A Capella Ensemble Sweet Honey In The Rock Announce 2024-2025 Dates In Commemoration Of Band's 50 Years And Beyond Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sweet Honey In The Rock

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Critically acclaimed A cappella group and social justice champions, Sweet Honey In The Rock proudly announce new tour dates for this upcoming fall and 2025 in commemoration of their 50 Years and Beyond Tour.

Since its inception in Washington D.C. in 1973, Sweet Honey In The Rock has thrived as a performance ensemble founded on the missions of empowerment, education and entertainment. The current ensemble features vocalists Carol Maillard and Louise Robinson -- both original members of the group, along with Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil and Rochelle Rice; Romeir Mendez, bass, and Barbara Hunt, American Sign Language interpreter.

The Grammy nominated act celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look to set the course for the future of the group by announcing their upcoming tour for 2024 & 2025: Celebrating 50 Years and Beyond. Having been recently signed to the prestigious Kurland Agency, a booking agency known for their high profile clients such as Wynton Marsalis, Take 6, and Sonny Rollins, Sweet Honey has announced over 30 new tour dates starting in October 2024 in the UK and will conclude with a performance in Toronto, Canada in April 2025.

Although there is certainly cause for celebration, 2024 also saw the passing of Bernice Johnson Reagon, one of the four founding members of Sweet Honey in the Rock. Bernice served as a prolific composer and the ensemble's artistic director for 30 years from the band's inception until 2004. As an outspoken member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, her commitment to social justice and equality are infused in the music, spirit, and ideology of Sweet Honey in the Rock. As they move forward and look toward the future, Sweet Honey in the Rock do so in remembrance of their beloved mentor and with a commitment to honor her life and legacy.“When we started the group back in 1973, we were excited to share the musical styles and that Bernice was teaching and our vocal workshopts at the DC Black Repertory Theater. We had no idea that we would be able to continue for 50 years. We are grateful to all the women who made it possible for there to be a band named Sweet Honey In The Rock in the world. Now more than ever, the music and messages are moving into our being able to celebrate 50 years and beyond,” states Carol Maillard, one of the founding members of the band. Sweet Honey In The Rock is a renewed commitment to lifting up those in need, enlightening and inspiring audiences of all ages to take a stand against injustice.

As a band with a rich history of international performances, Sweet Honey in the Rock is thrilled to once again spread their message to an overseas audience. For the first time since 2013, the ensemble will be performing twice in the United Kingdom. Kicking off the 50 and Beyond tour, they will perform at Llais, Cardiff's International Arts Festival, on October 12th at the Wales Millennium Centre and will appear at the Barbican in London October 13th.

Sweet Honey In The Rock will also perform 3 special dates in late October and early November with legendary singer-songwriter Rickee Lee Jones in Evanston IL, Nashville TN and Buffalo NY.

Fittingly, the band has booked six dates commemorating their annual“Holy Days” concert performances later this year with four performances slated at Blues Alley in Washington, DC on December 14th and 15th, a performance in Northridge, CA on the 19th and wrap up the year with an appearance in Wickenburg, AZ on December 20th. Tickets are now on sale for all 2024 shows.

