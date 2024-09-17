Landslide In Central Mexico Kills Nine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least nine people were killed in a landslide that buried the homes of several families in central Mexico.

Local authorities announced that the disaster occurred in the village of San Luis Ayucan.

They added that rescue teams saved three people from under the piles of mud left by the landslide.

The landslide displaced nearly 150 people from the village, who are now staying in shelters.

Landslides are common in Mexico, especially during the rainy and hurricane season, which lasts from May to November.

