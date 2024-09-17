BD and ATC Host First Kuwait Pharmacy Automation Conference to Showcase Innovations in Medication Management

(MENAFN- Pro Global) Kuwait City, Kuwait, September 16, 2024 – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), one of the leading global medical technology companies, in collaboration with Advanced Technology Company (ATC) in Kuwait, hosted the inaugural Kuwait Pharmacy Automation Conference. Held at the Radisson Blu hotel, the event underscored BD's commitment to revolutionizing management processes through the integration of advanced automation technologies.



Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager of BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said, “the Kuwait Pharmacy Conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts and leaders to explore best practices in automation and its pivotal role in advancing healthcare outcomes. Our initiative in collaboration with partners like ATC reflects a shared commitment to fostering a resilient, sustainable, and efficient healthcare ecosystem. By leveraging BD’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to ensure that Kuwaiti healthcare facilities are equipped to deliver the highest standard of patient care and safety.



With 68% of medication errors occurring during administration , there is a clear need for greater medication management consistency to reduce risk and enhance patient safety. Moreover, globally, the annual cost associated with medication errors has been estimated at $42 billion USD. Through its Signature ProgrammesTM, BD continues to focus on three critical areas: patient safety, healthcare worker safety, and healthcare efficiency. These programs, which include pharmacy automation solutions, are designed to minimize errors, reduce waste, and improve outcomes. This aligns seamlessly with Kuwait’s healthcare priorities of enhancing service quality, implementing sustainable practices, and fostering human capital development.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with BD in showcasing the importance of automation in pharmacy and medication management,” said Ghassan Mamlouk, CEO at ATC. “This initiative demonstrates our shared dedication to empowering healthcare professionals with the latest technological advancements. Together, we are paving the way for safer, more efficient, and patient-centred healthcare practices in Kuwait.”







