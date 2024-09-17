On World Patient Safety Day, the Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) Recognizes UAE's Global Leadership in Healthcare Excellence

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) emphasized that the UAE’s observance of World Patient Safety Day, held annually on September 17, showcases the nation's unwavering dedication to elevating healthcare standards for all. It serves as a testament to the UAE's determination to safeguard the and well-being of its residents.



The FHO noted that "World Patient Safety Day in the UAE offers a unique opportunity to shed light on the unwavering efforts of frontline healthcare workers in ensuring the highest standards of safe and effective care."



Along similar lines, the FHO stressed that the celebration of this occasion aims to showcase the UAE's ongoing efforts to protect all members of society from diseases, ensuring a resilient and reliable healthcare system that meets the needs of everyone. Additionally, it reflects the country's active role in supporting global efforts to build a healthier, disease-free world.



In conclusion, the Frontline Heroes Office emphasized that patient safety is a top priority for the UAE, with various initiatives and policies implemented to maintain the highest levels of care across its healthcare system.



