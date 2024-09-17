عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Electrolux Group Appoints New Head Of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting


9/17/2024 4:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has appointed Ann-Sofi Jönsson
as Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Reporting as from latest February 10, 2025.

Ann-Sofi Jönsson is currently Head of Investor Relations, Group Risk Management and Sustainability at Munters Group AB, and has previously held similar positions within Saab, ABB AG, Accenture AG and Siemens Building Technologies. She will report to Therese Friberg, Chief financial Officer of Electrolux Group.

For further information, please contact
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8
657 65
07.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4037791

The following files are available for download:

PRM 240917 New IR head final

,c3333924

Ann-Sofi Jönsson closeup

SOURCE Electrolux Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17092024003732001241ID1108681367


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search