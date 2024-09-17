GFH FINANCIAL GROUP AND FII INSTITUTE EXTEND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GLOBAL INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) 16.09.24, RIYADH - GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”), a leading and dynamic financial institution headquartered in Bahrain, and FII Institute, a global non-profit foundation dedicated to making an Impact on Humanity, are thrilled to announce the three years extension of a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at fostering global innovation and sustainable development ahead of the highly anticipated 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FII8) scheduled for October 29-31 in Riyadh.



To set the stage for a transformative collaboration aimed at fostering growth and driving innovation in investment within the region and beyond, a signing ceremony was held with the presence of Mr. Richard Attias, the Chief Executive Officer of FII Institute between Sahar Qanati, Head of Corporate Communications at GFH, and Rakan Tarabzoni, Chief Operating Officer of FII Institute.

GFH and FII Institute aim to leverage their combined strengths to drive meaningful change. GFH’s legacy of financial excellence coupled with FII Institute’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future, will enable the partnership to spearhead impactful global initiatives. This collaboration underscores a shared vision of fostering economic development and prosperity while prioritizing sustainability and social impact.



This strategic partnership further aligns with the highly anticipated FII8 conference being held under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow, where the world's brightest minds of visionaries, policymakers, leaders, top CEOs investors, academia, NGOs, entrepreneurs, innovators, scientists, activists, and media will convene to share global perspectives, unlocking new frontiers for human advancement and impactful innovation.



Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, celebrated this partnership stating,

"Following the energizing FII7 and successful summits in Miami, Rio De Janeiro and Hong Kong, GFH also supported our journey of producing high-quality reports, global indices, and grassroots initiatives and is also positioned to make an even greater impact. Together, we will continue to drive positive change and create a better world.”

For its part, GFH emphasized its commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable growth. As a leading regional financial group with a global reach, the Group remains dedicated to investing in sectors that drive economic development and create a lasting positive impact on communities and economies. Through this partnership, GFH aims to continue shaping the future of impactful investments, driving forward innovation that aligns with its vision of growth, sustainability, and shared prosperity.







