UAE’s ARMS Group Partners with Australian Firm to Import Hydrogen and Electric Trucks

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (DUBAI) – UAE-born ARMS Group today announced signing a strategic agreement with Australian clean energy company Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited (ASX: PH2 or ‘Pure Hydrogen’). The partnership will set up distribution and sale of Taurus Prime Mover, Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) Garbage Trucks and Box Trucks to the UAE through ARMS Group’s established operations in the region.

ARMS Group controls and manages a diversified group of companies in Dubai, and stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the region. With a rich legacy spanning over 75 years, ARMS Group has pioneered numerous groundbreaking projects, firmly establishing itself as a leader in multiple industries whilst forging partnerships with some of the world's most esteemed business establishments. The diverse portfolio includes waste management and recycling, manufacturing, trading, real estate, and services among others.

Under the MOU, Pure Hydrogen expects to begin supplying its battery electric (‘BEV’) and hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles commencing in CY2025 subject to ARMS Group being satisfied with its due diligence on the vehicles and the equipment being compliant for operation in UAE.

The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the UAE the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to do so. This ambitious strategy aims to lead the transition to net zero emissions and has over 25 programs across six key sectors: power, industry, transport, buildings, waste, and agriculture. ARMS Group is paving the way for others to follow in their footsteps to decarbonisation.

ARMS Group Holding’s Chairman Abdulrahman Albaidhaei stated: “We are thrilled with this collaboration with Pure Hydrogen. Our mission is to become a leading regional provider of hydrogen equipment and hydrogen vehicles and contribute to realising the UAE leadership's goal of sustainable development through the promotion of clean energy solutions. We are excited about the beneficial impact our joint decarbonisation efforts will have in the UAE and the GCC region and value the rigorous work and talks that led to the signing of this MOU.”

Pure Hydrogen’s Managing Director Scott Brown said: “We are pleased to sign this MOU with ARMS Group, which sets out the framework for a comprehensive hydrogen vehicle supply and hydrogen equipment as part of the UAE government’s stated priority to implement clean energy alternatives. The completion of the MOU follows an extensive period of negotiation and collaboration between the parties, and we look forward to working together to implement hydrogen solutions in the Middle East.”

About ARMS Group of Companies:

ARMS Group of Companies is a family-owned conglomerate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Group’s diversified portfolio spans across various industries including waste management and recycling, engineering and manufacturing, trading, real estate, landscaping and auctioneering. ARMS Group owns and operates a number of enterprises that can be regarded as pioneering projects in the UAE. For over 75 years, ARMS Group has remained independent, committed to private ownership and reliant on foresight, expertise and integrity for its success and growth. For further details, visit:

About Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited:

Pure Hydrogen is a clean energy-focused company seeking to become the leader in the development of Hydrogen and Energy Projects through the use of cutting-edge technology processes. It plans to supply hydrogen fuel to both Australian customers and regional Asia Pacific markets, through the production of Green, Emerald, and Turquoise Hydrogen. Concurrently, the Company is developing natural gas projects directly in Australia and Botswana, and through a strategic investment it holds in a Botswana-focused energy company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Strategically, Pure Hydrogen will also prioritize incubation for early-stage companies or projects within the clean energy sector, with the aim of realizing profits from those investments. For further details visit





MENAFN17092024005333014367ID1108681349