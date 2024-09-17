Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the death of HH Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

