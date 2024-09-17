Arvind Kejriwal Picks His Successor, Atishi Is New Delhi CM Till Next Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Delhi's lone woman Atishi has been unanimously chosen to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister, Gopal Rai told newsmen on Tuesday.

He stated that Atishi got the unanimous support at the AAP legislature party meet on Tuesday and added that she would be the Delhi CM till the next Assembly elections.

Gopal Rai further told scribes that Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Delhi LG's office at around 4.30 P.M. today and tender his resignation.

Following this, the party will stake claim for the next formation under Atishi.

While sharing the details of change of guard in Delhi, Gopal Rai also lashed out at the BJP and the Centre for plotting the AAP's downfall.

“This arrangement is being done to defeat the BJP's wicked designs to hurt the AAP. The BJP has long been conspiring to break and destroy our party. The Centre has been misusing agencies to harass and torture its rivals,” said the Delhi minister and Kejriwal's close aide.

Gopal Rai further said that probity and integrity have been two biggest strengths of Arvind Kejriwal.

“As malafide and malicious attempts were made to question his integrity and malign his reputation, he chose to give away the post,” he added.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister also demanded that Assembly elections in the city be preponed to November this year.

When questioned on Cabinet formation under Atishi, he said that any decision on induction of new ministers or Cabinet expansion would be taken later.

There is no confirmation yet on when Atishi will take oath as Delhi CM.

He said that the Delhi government under Atishi will primarily have two responsibilities – first, to continue the city's growth trajectory under the party and the second would be safeguarding AAP's flagship programmes from evil designs and machinations of the BJP.