High Dynamic Range Market 2030 : Regional Share, Industry Size And Future Growth

High Dynamic Range Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global high dynamic range size was valued at $13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the high dynamic range market, due to upsurge in demand from gaming, entertainment, and industries. In addition, Asia-Pacific is home to major players such as Canon, Omnivision Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd., which offer advanced high dynamic range solutions. Further, increasing 4G coverage coupled with emergence of 5G, ever-increasing smartphone and pay-TV penetration, falling data tariffs, and rising per capita income primarily drives the demand for high dynamic range content in Asia-Pacific, thereby fueling the growth of the market.Request Sample Report:Ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolution acts as one of the major drivers of the global high dynamic range market. In addition to this, increase in penetration of smartphones, high potential for digital photography, and surge in on-demand content delivery services notably contribute toward the growth of the global high dynamic range market. However, need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of new high dynamic range-compatible devices and proliferation of high dynamic range content are anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the expansion of the global market.Post COVID-19, the high dynamic range market size is estimated to grow from $ 13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.10%. The pandemic has a slight negative impact on the market growth, as the supply chain hindrances created challenges for display manufacturers in manufacturing as well as supplying their products. For instance, Omdia Display, one of the leading display manufacturers in China, expected a 40-50% drop in its overall production of display, owing to a shortage of logistics support, shortage of labor, and quarantine procedures.Purchase Enquiry:Some of the key high dynamic range industry players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Omnivision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. This study includes market trends, high dynamic range market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, in 2020 the HDR 10+ dominated the High dynamic range market size. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during high dynamic range market forecast period.Depending on product type, the capturing devices generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the display devices segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Region wise, the high dynamic range industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Trending Reports:Queue Management System Market:Industrial Automation Market:Law Enforcement Software Market:Mobile Value-Added Services Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

