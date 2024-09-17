(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador announced a bold move to amend the country's constitution.



He aims to lift the ban on foreign military bases, citing the need for international support. Noboa's proposal seeks to modify Article 5, which has prohibited such installations since 2008.



The president emphasized the necessity of this change in light of Ecuador's ongoing struggle against organized crime.



"In a transnational conflict, we need both national and international responses," Noboa stated via social media. He delivered this message from Manta, a coastal city with historical significance in this matter.



Ecuador's current constitution, implemented under former President Rafael Correa, explicitly forbids foreign military presence.



This restriction led to the closure of a U.S. anti-drug operations center in Manta in 2009. The facility had been operational since 1999, based on an agreement from the previous year.







Noboa justified his proposal by highlighting the escalating violence and insecurity in Ecuador.



Criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking have been causing havoc across the nation. The president believes this constitutional change is crucial for effectively combating these threats.

Ecuador's President Proposes Constitutional Reform to Allow Foreign Military Bases

The existing constitutional article declares Ecuador a territory of peace. It not only prohibits foreign military bases but also bars the cession of national military facilities to foreign armed forces.



Noboa's reform would significantly alter this stance, potentially allowing for increased international military cooperation.



This proposed amendment marks a significant shift in Ecuador's foreign policy and security strategy.



It reflects the government's recognition of the transnational nature of current security challenges.



The president's initiative aims to equip Ecuador with more tools to address these complex issues.



Noboa's proposal will now face scrutiny in the National Assembly. If approved, it could pave the way for renewed international military presence in Ecuador.



This move may have far-reaching implications for regional security dynamics and Ecuador's role in combating transnational crime.

MENAFN17092024007421016031ID1108681284