Lifesum Research: Most Women Would Quit Their Job For One That Offers Better Menstrual Health Support

Lifesum , the leading global healthy eating app, highlights a significant gap in menstrual support within the workplace, with over half of respondents indicating they would consider quitting their current job for one that better supports their menstrual cycle needs.

According to the survey of 2,100 women, 51.9% would be willing to quit their current job for one that offers specific practices and policies to assist in managing menstrual cycles.

Nutrition and Hormonal Health

Despite widespread awareness of the benefits of a balanced diet and good nutrition in alleviating menstrual symptoms-82% of respondents were aware-current workplace support remains insufficient.

"Understanding how nutrition impacts our hormonal health is crucial for women and organisations. Our hormones affect nearly every aspect of our wellbeing-mood, hunger, energy, and fertility. Prioritising nutrition in this context is vital, and it is essential for employers to recognize and address how nutrition impacts menstrual health to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment," said Wesleigh Roeca, Workplace Well-being Director at Lifesum.

Lifesum's Hormonal Health Program is one its most popular features, particularly among Gen Z and millennial women. It helps individuals by offering personalized advice on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes, empowering them to balance their hormones and improve mood, energy, and overall wellbeing-and is currently being used by employees of leading organizations, including Amazon, GE, and PayPal.

Hormonal Health Impacts Workplace Wellbeing

The survey revealed that menstrual cycles impact various aspects of work. Overall energy and focus were most affected, with 85.9% of respondents noting a decline. Mental wellbeing, stress levels, and productivity were also significantly impacted, with 56.9%, 52.7%, and 48.7% of respondents respectively reporting these issues.

Lack of Workplace Support

In the survey, a staggering 70.4% of those surveyed reported that their workplaces do not offer any support for menstrual or hormonal health, such as flexible work hours, educational resources, or free menstrual products.

Furthermore, 83.9% of respondents admitted to continuing work despite feeling unwell from menstrual symptoms, highlighting a need for more supportive workplace environments.

In terms of desired support measures, 72% of respondents expressed interest in flexible work arrangements, 60.3% would like designated leave days for menstrual and hormonal health, 56.2% are calling for free sanitary products, while 29.8% are calling for access to wellness apps.

