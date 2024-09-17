China Strengthens Presence In Africa Through Developmental Projects Funding

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABBAT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Over the past two decades, China expanded its presence in Africa through its economic and geographical influence across the continent, this strategy aligns with the ongoing international competition for influence and resources among major powers, particularly the US, Russia, and China.

Africa has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in this global competition due to its strategic location, abundant resources, and economic opportunities, making Africa vital to the economies of countries like China, which has pursued strong partnerships with African countries to secure access to raw materials, fuel its industries, and enhance its standing regionally and globally.

Two key pillars of China's strategy to bolster its influence in Africa are the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), established in 2000, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) strategy, adopted by the Chinese government in 2013.

These initiatives serve as the foundation for China's economic engagement and geopolitical goals in Africa, a continent rich in minerals and resources, making it an arena for international competition.

FOCAC, held every three years, focuses on investments in economic development, social infrastructure, energy, and sustainable developmental projects, aligning with the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035 aiming to enhance bilateral and multilateral exchanges, trade and investment, industrial development, digital economy, green and low-carbon development, health, cultural exchange, security and international affairs.

FOCAC has made significant strides in cementing the strategic partnership between China and Africa, this has been demonstrated through the rapid growth of trade between the two regions, which increased from USD 14 billion in 2000 to around USD 263 billion in 2022, and surpassed USD 282 billion in 2023.

Chinese investments in Africa has also reached USD 40 billion, largely directed towards funding local development projects, making China the continent's largest trading partner and investor, as well as its largest creditor.

During its recent ninth session, held in Beijing from September 4 to 9, 2023, FOCAC highlighted China's commitment to deepening its ties with Africa amidst growing competition with the US, under the theme of "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future."

During the opening ceremony of the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the historical bonds between China and African nations in their shared struggle against imperialism and colonialism.

He vowed to increase China's support for Africa by USD 50 billion over the next three years, particularly in infrastructure projects critical to economic growth.

Observers believe China was determined to continue expanding its presence in Africa and solidify its role as a key player in one of the most competitive geopolitical arenas, often at the expense of other global actors, notably the US.

Experts point out that China's strategy, which emphasizes economic cooperation, infrastructure financing, and unconditional support, has won the favor of African leaders who appreciate China's contributions to the continent's development without imposing political conditions or requiring internal reforms.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Chairman of the African Union, expressed these sentiments during the opening of FOCAC, noting that the China-Africa partnership serves as a model for South-South cooperation.

He highlighted the creation of new pathways for solidarity and cooperation that have accelerated mutual development based on friendship, respect, and shared benefits, and emphasized that both China and Africa aim to elevate their bilateral relationship to a strategic level, working together to advance modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future. (end)

