Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 37


9/17/2024 3:15:51 AM

Company announcement no. 57

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,239,297 280,270,093
09 September 2024 16,000 127.72 2,043,520
10 September 2024 15,900 126.43 2,010,237
11 September 2024 15,700 126.55 1,986,835
12 September 2024 15,900 127.85 2,032,815
13 September 2024 15,000 128.48 1,927,200
Total week 37 78,500 10,000,607
Total accumulated 2,317,797 290,270,700

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,357,797 treasury shares equal to 2.00 % of the Bank's share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation



