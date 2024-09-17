Treatment.Com AI And SPRYT Join Forces To Improve Patient Access To Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



SPRYT has developed an AI receptionist called Asa - Medical Office Assistant (MOA) in your pocket



Patients communicate with Asa via standard messaging apps such as WhatsApp and SMS/RCS. No app download required

25% of healthcare spending in the USA stems from administrative tasks such as billing and scheduling. This is over $1Trillion/yr

Cost of missed appointments in the US alone is $150 Billion/yr Combining with AI's Global Library of will look to create one of the world's first AI powered patient onboarding and triaging tools at the time of booking



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“ Treatment ”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Collaborative Agreement with SPRYT Limited (“ SPRYT ”). Both innovative AI healthcare organizations, SPRYT and Treatment are exploring complementary technology synergies, including Treatment's proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”), to build new solutions designed to mitigate patient access challenges, administrative overheads for healthcare professionals and cost inefficiencies throughout our healthcare systems.

According to McKinsey, of nearly $4 Trillion spent on healthcare annually in the United States, administrative spending is about one-quarter of the total i.e. $1Trillion/yr* How to reduce administrative spending in US healthcare | McKinsey

Treatment is partnering with SPRYT, an innovative AI healthcare technology company, who has built an intelligent AI Medical Office Assistant (MOA), Asa. Asa enables patients to book, change and pay for appointments via instant message (WhatsApp/iMessage/SMS), predicts no-shows, and provides personalized language to encourage attendance at preventative healthcare appointments. SPRYT has already announced partnerships within the UK National Health Service (NHS). SPRYT is the first company to be approved to integrate a solution using WhatsApp and AI for scheduling to a NHS Electronic Health Record (EHR). Patient's can interact with Asa like they would with a human MOA. The cost of missed medical appointments in the US alone is estimated at $150 Billion/yr* The Cost of Missed Medical Appointments: A Hidden Burden on Healthcare - TransLoc

SPRYT incorporates behavioral science and applies generative AI to adjust language and messaging to specific population segments to help improve equitable access and optimize attendance at appointments, through predicting and reducing“no shows”.

Treatment's Global Library of Medicine (GLM) enables healthcare professionals to capture a patient's presenting symptoms, past medical history and through smart proprietary algorithms, formulate the most likely diagnosis and suggest the most important tests/exams that should be performed. This history can then be shared with the patient's healthcare professional in real time and also programmed to help with triaging patients more efficiently.

Treatment and SPRYT intend to explore mutually beneficial opportunities through the partnership, including within the UK, North America and Middle East where both companies have already made inroads.

The collaboration also allows SPRYT and Treatment to work closely on testing and developing further new mutual joint commercial applications and/or solutions. The intent of this collaboration is to utilize AI and both company's respective technical and platform strengths, to eventually commercialize one or more solutions, which help with cost reductions for healthcare system payers, streamline inefficient processes and most importantly deliver better support and engagement for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of AI, comments:“ We are very excited about this new collaboration with SPRYT which already has a foothold in the UK and is making inroads around the world, including the Middle East and USA. The intent of this collaboration is to create an AI powered solution that not only reduces missed appointments, but also takes a full medical history and helps efficiently triage patients, all from the comfort of their home or office. This has the promise to improve access and outcomes for patients, reduce costs for payers, and greatly reduce administrative burdens and costs for healthcare providers.”

Daragh Donohue, Founder and CEO of SPRYT comments:”We are delighted to be collaborating with By combining our AI receptionist Asa, which acts as a front door to the healthcare system, with technology that takes a full medical history and helps triage patients, we can significantly improve patient experience while reducing admin burden within healthcare systems. Patients today face a complex and overburdened healthcare sector, and this partnership allows us to leverage our complementary technologies to create a more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.”

Further, the Company announces that the Company has engaged Interactive Media Group of Texas, USA (“IMG”) to conduct a marketing awareness program for the Company for a period of one (1) month commencing on September 24, 2024, in consideration of a payment of USD$23,000. IMG does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing highly qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and has the propensity for greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, utilizing the GLM to help enhance the practical clinical skills of their students. Treatment's GLM platform also brings the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

About SPRYT

SPRYT is a healthcare technology company focused on improving appointment attendance and reducing operational inefficiencies in healthcare. SPRYT has developed an AI receptionist, Asa, that offers patients the convenience of managing and paying for their appointments via WhatsApp/RCS/SMS at any time, interacting as they would with a human receptionist, in their preferred language. Asa uses AI to predict/reduce no-shows, easing the burden on care teams. SPRYT is headquartered in Ireland.

Contact: If you would like to find out more about SPRYT, please contact: ... ,

