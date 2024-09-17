FTI Consulting Launches Cybersecurity Practice In Spain With Appointment Of Oliver Gower

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Expands Existing Capabilities in the to Align with the Firm's Global Cybersecurity Offerings

MADRID, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of the firm's Cybersecurity practice in Spain with the appointment of Oliver Gower as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Gower joins FTI Consulting from Banco Santander, where he was Head of the Global Emergency Response Team, following earlier roles at the as Global Head of Cyber Investigations and Forensics and Global Head of Public-Private Partnerships. Whilst at Banco Santander, he built the first global response capability for cybersecurity, overseeing incident response, complex investigations, forensics, insider threat and cyber intelligence activities worldwide.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Gower will support the development of the firm's Cybersecurity practice in Spain and advise organisations and government bodies on a variety of cybersecurity issues, including incident response, regulatory compliance, investigations and the development of operational resilience strategies.

“The launch of our Cybersecurity practice in Spain reflects our ongoing investment in this strategic area,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting.“We are known for fielding expert teams with the strategic, intelligence and investigative experience to tackle the most critical cyber threats, and Ollie is the embodiment of this. His extensive expertise and intelligence insights will be a valuable asset to clients as we execute on our growth strategy in the Spanish market.”

With a background as a senior cybersecurity leader in UK intelligence and law enforcement agencies, Mr. Gower brings a wealth of cybersecurity expertise to FTI Consulting. He previously held several senior positions at the UK's National Crime Agency, including Deputy Director for Cyber, Head of the National Cyber Crime Unit and Head of Cyber Strategy, Intelligence and Prevention.

Mr. Gower was instrumental in advising government ministers to shape the UK's strategic response to cybercrime. He collaborated with a variety of global agencies and law enforcement bodies to lead the national response to serious cyber threats at an operational level. He also implemented an investment programme that transformed cyber capacity and skills in policing and served as Chair of Europol's EU Cyber Crime Taskforce. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gower worked at the UK's Home Office, leading the design and build of the first ever National Cyber Crime Unit.

David Dunn , Head of EMEA Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting, said,“Ollie's arrival enables us to seamlessly extend our cybersecurity offering to clients in the Spanish market. He brings an impressive depth of expertise to the firm that will also help to solidify our market-leading reputation for cybersecurity resilience and response solutions globally.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gower said,“Cybersecurity is a top priority for governments and organisations that face an increasingly complex threat landscape. I have dedicated my career to detecting and disrupting those threats, and I am excited to be part of FTI Consulting's impressive global platform to continue this work and contribute to its growth journey in Spain.”

