Electro Scan Inc. Named To Builtworld's 2024 Infrastructure Top 50 List

Electro Scan Inc. selected to the prestigious Builtworld 2024 Infrastructure Top 50 List.

Based on the ability to measure the change in electrical resistance, Electro Scan overcomes false readings from AI-CCTV, CCTV visual inspection, and Acoustic Sensors unable to correctly assess water, sewer, and stormwater pipelines.

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH inspects water service lines for lead, without digging or excavation.

Traditional visual inspection using high CCTV cameras miss the majority of leaks compared to machine-intelligent FELL test results that automatically locates and priorities leaks before and after rehabilitation.

Electro Scan's award-winning machine-intelligent TRIDENT Leak Detection Push Reel, available for international sales and services.

Technology That Locates Buried Lead Pipes and Identifies False Readings from CCTV Visual Inspections & Acoustic Sensors Becomes Game Changer for Water Industry

- Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electro Scan Inc. today announced that it has been named to the Builtworlds' 2024 Infrastructure Top 50 List. Its second year in a row, Electro Scan's pioneering ability to locate buried lead drinking water pipes and identification of false readings from legacy visual CCTV inspection and acoustic sensor results represents a paradigm shift in the asset management of water, sewer, and stormwater pipelines.Electro Scan's technology represents the only commercially available solution that automatically catalogs water service line pipe materials, including copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has identified lead drinking water pipes as a health danger to America's drinking water and requiring 100% of all lead water services to be identified and replaced in the next ten years.The Builtworlds Infrastructure 50 List was derived from a combination of its 2024 benchmarking survey data, direct industry research, member conversations, industry feedback, and case studies.This Builtworlds Infrastructure Top 50 List is broken down into the following categories: Site Planning & Mapping, Project Management & Data Analytics, Asset Management & Maintenance, Advanced Materials, and Smart Equipment & Automation. Electro Scan Inc. was named to the Asset Management & Maintenance category, and was the only technology representing the water industry."We are honored to be named to such a prestigious list of technologies dedicated to unambiguous and unbiased assessments of water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.In August 2024, Hansen was appointed Chief Advisor Lead Pipe Assessment for Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) . In a separate development Crown acquired Element 82, Inc., one of Electro Scan's largest SWORDFISH authorized service providers, for buried lead pipe identification.In May 2024, the City of Baltimore issued a Notice to Proceed for Electro Scan to begin its $7.6 million buried lead detection project, in accordance with the USEPA's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions.In March 2024, SAUDI ARAMCO approved the use of Electro Scan Inc.'s electrical resistance technology for leak detection in buried non-metallic piping, in accordance with SAUDI ARAMCO ENGINEERING REQUIREMENTS (SAER-12366).In December 2023, the company completed a town-wide sewer collection assessment in Napa Valley, California, where Closed-Circuit Television Inspection (CCTV) was proven unable to correctly identify sources of infiltration where wastewater treatment plant average daily flow doubled during wet weather events. CCTV had been a long-standing inspection tool that repeatedly provided false results from visual inspection, especially in the assessment of individual pipe joints, service connections, and pipe cracks.BuiltWorlds is a community and network that believes in innovation through collaboration needed to push the built construction industry forward. Through its events, ecosystem, supporting videos and written content, BuiltWorlds provides the tools, knowledge, inspiration, and connections to grow careers, companies, and the industry.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Founded in 2011, Electro Scan is an international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locates, measures, and reports pipeline leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.

