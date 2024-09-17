Iranian President Denies Nuclear Weapons Ambitions After IAEA Alarm On Iran's Uranium Enrichment

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 17 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, asserted yesterday that, his country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, pushing back against international concerns over its uranium enrichment programme.

“We have repeatedly emphasised that, we do not seek nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said, at a press in Tehran.“Our goal is to meet our technical and scientific needs.”

His remarks came, in response to a recent alarm from the International Atomic Agency over Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity.

Pezeshkian maintained that, Iran remains committed to the framework established by the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, he warned that Iran's continued adherence depends on other signatories honouring their obligations.

“If the United States and certain European countries fulfill their commitments, we will do the same,” he said.“If they do not, neither will we.”

The Iranian president also addressed the country's missile programme, a point of contention with Western powers. While acknowledging pressure from the U.S. and European nations to curtail its missile development, Pezeshkian insisted on Iran's right to maintain its defence capabilities.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015, saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. The agreement has been in jeopardy since the United States withdrew in 2018, under former President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Efforts to revive the deal have stalled since Aug, 2022, despite multiple rounds of negotiations in Vienna. As tensions persist, the international community continues to watch Iran's nuclear activities with heightened scrutiny.– NNN-IRNA