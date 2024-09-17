Invaders Attacked Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night and at night, Russians attacked Nikopol again.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the evening, the Russian attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. At night, it hit the district center again. They used heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured,” he wrote.

Russians launch 177 strikes onregion over past day

In the morning, the on the city resumed. The aggressor sent a UAV at it. The consequences are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday during the day the Russian army attacked the Marhanets community in the Dnipro region twice.

The photo is illustrative