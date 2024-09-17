Invaders Attacked Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery
Date
9/17/2024 3:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night and at night, Russians attacked Nikopol again.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. At night, it hit the district center again. They used heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured,” he wrote.
In the morning, the attacks on the city resumed. The aggressor sent a UAV at it. The consequences are being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, yesterday during the day the Russian army attacked the Marhanets community in the Dnipro region twice.
The photo is illustrative
