Naftogaz Group Steps Up Cooperation With UNDP In Relation To 2024/2025 Heating Season

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is increasing cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in relation to security and going through the 2024/2025 heating season, namely with regard to the procurement of piston plants.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , following a meeting between Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and the UNDP's representatives led by Jaco Cilliers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have reached an agreement on the procurement of gas piston plants, which will additionally strengthen our ability to provide uninterrupted electricity and heat supply services for Ukrainians during the winter period,” Chernyshov told.

The head of Naftogaz Group expressed gratitude to the UNDP for its support and assistance in overcoming the devastating consequences of Russian aggression.

A reminder that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the effect of special obligations imposed on Naftogaz Group's companies with regard to the supply of natural gas for electricity producers and district heating companies until April 30, 2025 (inclusively).

Partner news

Photo: Naftogaz