Doha Hosts 13Th GCC-EU Macroeconomic Dialogue To Boost Economic Ties

Doha, Qatar: The 13th GCC-EU Macroeconomic Dialogue took place yesterday in Doha, aimed at strengthening collaboration to tackle economic challenges.

During the event, several sessions were conducted to address topics such as economic difficulties, policy priorities, strategies, the green economy, and economic diversification.

The opening session was co-chaired by H E Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the of Finance; H E Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheq, GCC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Negotiations; H E Dr. Cristian Tudor, EU Ambassador to Qatar; and Annika Eriksgaard, Director of International Economic, Financial Relations and Global Governance (ECFIN).

In his remarks, Al Attiyah emphasized that the Dialogue signifies the dedication of both parties to foster mutual understanding and collaborative efforts in addressing the dynamic global challenges.

He noted that the significance of the agenda lies in its focus on economic challenges and policy priorities, which will guide discussions on navigating current circumstances and establishing priorities essential for the sustainability of the GCC and EU economies while safeguarding their societies. Al Attiyah said,“The dialogue serves as a crucial platform for bolstering cooperation and partnership between the two regions in confronting shared economic challenges and striving for collective growth and prosperity.” He also highlighted the objective of identifying opportunities to enhance collaboration in key areas such as trade, investment, sustainable energy, and comprehensive development.

“Today we work with a common vision that seeks to coordinate international and regional efforts in order to work hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace,” said Al Attiyah.

From this standpoint, he said, Qatar affirms its readiness to contribute to international efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis peacefully, with calls to stop military operations and provide humanitarian aid.

“It has provided significant financial and humanitarian assistance, including a $100m pledge to rebuild infrastructure and provide education and health services, as well as scholarships and support for grain export initiatives,” he added.

Al Attiyah said that Qatar also played a mediating role in reuniting Ukrainian children affected by the war with their families, reflecting its commitment to humanitarian principles and international peace.“The war on Gaza cannot be ignored either, as the Palestinian issue is a central issue for the Middle East and the world as a whole. We affirm Qatar's firm position in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the resolution of their just cause in accordance with international legitimate resolutions and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative,” said Al Attiyah.

He said that Qatari diplomacy focuses on reaching a ceasefire agreement, protecting civilians, releasing prisoners, and preventing the escalation of conflict, while stressing the importance of opening safe corridors for relief and aid in Gaza.“Cooperation in the sectors of trade, investment, sustainable energy and comprehensive development enhances environmental sustainability, opens new horizons for economic development, and creates job opportunities, which is in line with the vision of the GCC countries towards diversifying sources of income and enhancing sustainability,” said Al Attiyah.

He said that the European Union, in a long-standing partnership with the GCC, has a vital role in supporting efforts to transform towards sustainable and innovative economies.

H E Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheq said that the dialogue is important for exchanging views on various international developments, discussing economic challenges in the GCC region and the European Union, and benefiting from the experiences of both sides in dealing with issues of common interest.