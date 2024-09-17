(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,672 Lowest price per share (pence): 663.00 Highest price per share (pence): 669.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.0803

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.0803 4,672 663.00 669.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 16 September 2024 10:34:45 232 669.00 XLON 00298743093TRLO1 16 September 2024 10:34:45 116 669.00 XLON 00298743094TRLO1 16 September 2024 10:34:46 52 667.00 XLON 00298743095TRLO1 16 September 2024 10:34:46 3 667.00 XLON 00298743096TRLO1 16 September 2024 10:39:52 65 667.00 XLON 00298745787TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:06:14 126 666.00 XLON 00298761801TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:32:28 37 668.00 XLON 00298764097TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:32:28 2 668.00 XLON 00298764098TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:32:28 78 668.00 XLON 00298764099TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:32:28 37 668.00 XLON 00298764100TRLO1 16 September 2024 13:49:07 64 668.00 XLON 00298765438TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:05:27 64 668.00 XLON 00298766816TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:06:25 56 668.00 XLON 00298766868TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:06:25 118 667.00 XLON 00298766869TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:18:25 34 666.00 XLON 00298767979TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:18:25 23 666.00 XLON 00298767980TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:18:25 288 666.00 XLON 00298767981TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:18:25 54 666.00 XLON 00298767982TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:28:25 15 665.00 XLON 00298768742TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:28:25 1 665.00 XLON 00298768743TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:43:37 192 665.00 XLON 00298771178TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:43:37 139 665.00 XLON 00298771179TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:43:37 84 665.00 XLON 00298771180TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:43:37 20 665.00 XLON 00298771181TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:43:37 28 665.00 XLON 00298771182TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:51:50 42 663.00 XLON 00298772318TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:55:55 11 663.00 XLON 00298772827TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:55:55 110 663.00 XLON 00298772828TRLO1 16 September 2024 14:56:37 198 663.00 XLON 00298772933TRLO1 16 September 2024 15:01:11 11 663.00 XLON 00298773562TRLO1 16 September 2024 15:01:11 11 663.00 XLON 00298773563TRLO1 16 September 2024 15:01:11 1 663.00 XLON 00298773564TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:04:24 287 668.00 XLON 00298782101TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:04:24 210 668.00 XLON 00298782102TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:04:24 600 668.00 XLON 00298782103TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 40 668.00 XLON 00298782484TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 7 668.00 XLON 00298782485TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 6 668.00 XLON 00298782486TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 75 668.00 XLON 00298782487TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 113 668.00 XLON 00298782488TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 47 668.00 XLON 00298782489TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:13:23 600 668.00 XLON 00298782490TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:15:10 217 668.00 XLON 00298782602TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:15:47 33 668.00 XLON 00298782623TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:25:34 2 668.00 XLON 00298783174TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:25:51 16 668.00 XLON 00298783179TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:28:10 11 668.00 XLON 00298783241TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:28:10 63 668.00 XLON 00298783242TRLO1 16 September 2024 16:29:24 33 668.00 XLON 00298783317TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970