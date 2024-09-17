Ipsos: Investment Of The Lac1 Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Paris, 17 September 2024 – The Board of Directors of Ipsos welcomes the decision of the Lac1 fund to become a major long-term shareholder in the company. The Lac1 fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of French and international investors, is dedicated to the long-term support of large listed multinational companies.

This is a positive testament to the importance of Ipsos' business, which is to provide accurate and clear information and analysis on trends in society, markets and people.

Ipsos has built a leading global position and intends to continue its development both in France and internationally. Through its investment, Lac1 is demonstrating its confidence in Ipsos' long-term growth potential, given its geographic footprint, track record and innovative technology.

Lac1's investment is a further guarantee that Ipsos' growth ambitions will be supported in the future.

The Ipsos Board of Directors will propose a representative of Bpifrance Investissement as a Director at the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2025.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

