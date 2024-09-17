Ensurge Ships Sample Batteries To The U.S. Department Of Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, 17 September 2024 – Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) (“Ensurge” or the“Company”), has shipped the batteries as part of phase 2 of the U.S. Department of Micro battery design competition.

“We have submitted a mix of coin cells and assembled multilayer stacked batteries built on 10um stainless steel substrate to showcase the battery itself and the maturity of our process”, said Lars Eikeland, Ensurge's CEO.“The submitted samples represent various micro battery application cases. Ensurge is making great progress in reaching the battery performance targets and at the same time optimizing yield and encapsulation to increase cycle life, allowing us to stack the batteries increasingly higher”.

Ensurge was a phase 1 finalist in the US DoE micro battery design competition and was awarded USD 75,000 in November last year. Reference is made to our announcement on 20 November 2023.

