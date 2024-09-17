Palico Revolutionizes The LP-Led Market: Now FINRA-Approved For Full Online Deal Execution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antoine Drean, Founder of Palico

Palico is setting a new standard in private equity with the launch of its end-to-end secondary marketplace-now approved by FINRA.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palico, the leading marketplace for buying and selling small private capital fund positions, is setting a new standard in private equity with the launch of its end-to-end secondary marketplace-now approved by FINRA.This fully digital marketplace provides unmatched speed, security, and efficiency for both buyers and sellers in private capital fund transactions.The A-Z Secondary Marketplace introduces powerful new features to meet the growing demand for secondary market transactions, allowing users to seamlessly complete deals from listing to payment & transfer.This launch marks a significant advancement for Palico as the only marketplace offering such a complete transaction process, especially in the context of portfolio management and cleanup.New Key Features of Palico's End-to-End Secondary Marketplace:- Ensuring seamless and secure agreements without the need for physical paperwork with integrated e-signature for LOI (Letters of Intent) and SPA (Sales and Purchase Agreement).- Speeding up negotiation and deal finalization with Palico's market-standard templates.- Simplifying the often-complex approval process between buyers, sellers, and GPs thanks to integrated GP Transfer Agreements.- Guaranteeing a safe transfer, eliminating delays, and reducing risks at closing with secure payment clearing with escrow services.Palico's marketplace is now the first and only marketplace to receive regulatory approval from FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) to function as an Electronic Trading System (ETS) for LP-led secondary transactions. FINRA's role as the U.S. regulatory body ensures fairness and investor protection in the broker-dealer industry, further elevating the credibility and trustworthiness of Palico's solution.“This FINRA approval is a game-changer for LP-led transactions, especially small ones-long underserved-that finally have a place to thrive,” said Antoine Drean, Founder of Palico.“We're offering our clients a fully integrated solution that delivers speed, security, and efficiency from start to finish, and we are convinced this will set the new standard for the industry. FINRA's approval is a testament to the strength of our marketplace and our vision.”-ENDS-Discover Palico's Marketplace in ActionIn conjunction with the launch of these new features, Palico will host a live walkthrough on 26 September, providing attendees with an in-depth look at how the marketplace's features can simplify private fund transactions. To register for the event, please follow the link here:Notes to editorsAbout PalicoPalico is the leading online marketplace for buying and selling small private capital fund positions. It standardizes and streamlines the process for investors looking to buy and sell positions across all strategies and regions.

