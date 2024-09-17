IDEX - Ex. Subsequent Offering (Repair Issue) Today 17 Sep 2024
Date
9/17/2024 1:18:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA
Ex. date: 17 September 2024
Type of corporate action: Possible subsequent offering (repair issue)
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
MENAFN17092024004107003653ID1108681032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.