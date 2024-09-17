عربي


IDEX - Ex. Subsequent Offering (Repair Issue) Today 17 Sep 2024


9/17/2024 1:18:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Ex. date: 17 September 2024

Type of corporate action: Possible subsequent offering (repair issue)

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


MENAFN17092024004107003653ID1108681032


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
