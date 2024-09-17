Tata Elxsi Inaugurates The 'Xg-Force' 5G Applications Lab For Cross-Industry Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accelerating the monetisation of 5G deployments with revenue opportunities across Transportation, Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing, and Communication Industries



The lab is projected to cut deployment costs and operational expenses (OPEX) by approximately 40%, 2x more than conventional solutions and approaches

The facility will reduce time-to-market by nearly 40–60%, achieved through ready infrastructure and expertise Portfolio of ready-to-deploy vertical applications across industries with its solutions and a global partner ecosystem

DENVER and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, the leading global design and technology services company, today announced the inauguration of the 'xG-Force' lab in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility aims to accelerate 5G innovation, by providing ready-to-use infrastructure, cutting-edge tools, and an integrated partner ecosystem for diverse applications across transportation, healthcare, Industry 4.0, media and communication sectors.

The xG-Force lab was inaugurated by Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, and Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services, Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless), an EchoStar company. Boost Mobile will be the first company to benefit from the xG-Force lab's offerings, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, stated,

"We are honoured to work with Boost Mobile as our lead customer on the future of 5G networks. The xG-Force lab is a vital force multiplier for our customers, providing a platform to explore, validate, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. By integrating our expertise in digital engineering, automation, AI, and application with industry-specific domains, we develop transformative solutions for consumers and enterprises."

As the systems integrator for this initiative, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its innovative platforms - Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineering - to bring solutions in AI, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.

The xG-Force lab is set to benefit customers, globally, by significantly reducing OPEX with AI-led smart operations and enabling new revenue streams, driving data-driven innovations, and supporting the subscription economy.

Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services, Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless), added,

"We are excited to see this lab facilitate innovative 5G use cases and help our network plans in the United States. This lab, similar to EchoStar's Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is crucial to driving innovation and setting higher standards across the industry."

Vivek Tiwary, Vice President and Head of Telecom Business at Tata Elxsi, stated,

"Based on my interactions with leaders in the telecom industry across the globe, Boost Mobile is considered a trailblazer with many 'firsts' to its credit. xG-Force is an ecosystem that primarily aims at creating those solutions that we believe has not been created so far. I see a great synergy collaborating and helping DISH meets its vision."

This lab has been established as an ecosystem, in partnership with industry leaders, hyperscalers and chip manufacturers including, RedHat – Private Cloud, AccuKnox – Cloud & Application Security, i2i systems – 5G Core, Rebaca – Test Tool. Tata Elxsi plans to expand this collaboration with more global partners to further amplify the lab's capabilities.

Rahul Jadhav, CTO, Co-founder, AccuKnox , commented:

"The xG-Force lab will enable rapid adoption of next generation 5G technologies in a collaborative way while reducing OPEX,

by ensuring significant use-cases are tested in the lab. AccuKnox is excited to be part of this initiative and looks forward to enabling a secure, vibrant 5G ecosystem with Tata Elxsi."

The lab will address key areas such as streaming media, private 5G, connected and electric vehicles, network charging stations, digital health, aerospace and Industry 4.0 solutions for smart factories. It will also help in minimising risks in critical areas such as transportation safety and healthcare data security, while delivering the ultra-low latency crucial for the future of interactive entertainment.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

The xG-Force lab is equipped with advanced technologies and systems, such as digital twins, AI-powered data analytics, network slicing, and edge computing. It also includes lab-as-a-service offerings, allowing customers and partners to utilise the lab for shared services, such as testing, validation, and automation. The lab's multi-vendor integration capabilities and focus on hyper-automation makes it a unique asset in the global telecom landscape.

The lab will make use of Tata Elxsi's expertise in wireless technologies, network engineering, cloud computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence and enterprise (Automotive, Healthcare and Industry 4.0) use-case development.

Tata Elxsi invites interested parties to join its 5G lab ecosystem and collaborate on developing and deploying 5G solutions that can enhance the quality of life and create new opportunities for business and society.

