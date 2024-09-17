U.S. News & World Report Announces The 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For: Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new list highlights private companies that meet employee needs best across

18 industries.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024-2025 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies . The ratings evaluate the best privately owned companies and nonprofit organizations with at least 5,000 employees across 18 industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

The new ratings are part of the ongoing diversification of U.S. News' Best Companies offerings and career advice. They offer an analysis of private businesses and nonprofit organizations that best meet consumer preferences across factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"U.S. News' private company ratings contribute to the expansion of Best Companies' suite of resources and advice," said Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News. "Whether you're a new grad seeking a mission-driven organization to launch your career, a seasoned professional interested in joining a family-owned business, or an HR professional researching organizational methods across public and private companies, these ratings provide a hub to see which businesses are supporting their employees best."

With input from a panel of experts , U.S. News' methodology analyzes publicly available employee sentiment of companies, incorporating editorial judgment and other data that informs how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers. The 2024-2025 ratings are grouped by Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) standards highlighting over 200 private companies and nonprofit organizations across 18 industries. Industries include financial services, manufacturing, consumer products and services, and more.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list, U.S. News only considered private companies and nonprofit organizations that have at least 5,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue, as defined by Crunchbase, and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023.

Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs Champions Group , Sustainable Accounting Standards Board and Global Reporting Initiative to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

