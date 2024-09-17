Covenant Logistics’ Abby Hamm Named Recipient Of 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award honors female leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's chain network

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to covering the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which covers the entire global supply chain, named Abby Hamm as a winner of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award. This award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and leadership set a foundation for women at all levels of the supply chain.



“These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams, paving the way for future female leaders in an industry that's making a difference,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We're just getting started."

Abby shared her thoughts on receiving the award:“I am incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award. Being recognized alongside such inspiring women is truly humbling. This award represents not just individual achievement but the collective progress of women in supply chain. I hope to continue mentoring and empowering the next generation of female leaders.”

“Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry,” adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge.

George Yates , Senior Vice President, Brokerage at Covenant Logistics, said,“We couldn't be prouder of Abby for receiving this award. Her dedication and leadership make her incredibly deserving, and we're excited to see all she will continue to accomplish.”

This announcement follows Abby's recent appointment to the Women In Trucking (WIT) Board of Directors . As of August 9, 2024, Abby will serve as a director, fulfilling a term through December 31, 2025.

Covenant Logistics congratulates Abby on these achievements and looks forward to her continued contributions to the industry.

Go to to view the full list of Women in Supply Chain winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, Nov. 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. Visit to learn more.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Women in Trucking

The Women in Trucking Association is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry. Go to to learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at

