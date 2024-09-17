Kashmir University Postpones Exams On Sep 24, 25, 30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of upcoming assembly elections, the University of Kashmir (KU) Monday postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on September 24, 25 and 30.
The Assistant Controller of Examination at KU said that it will notify fresh dates of exams separately.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all University examinations scheduled to be held on 24-09-2024, 25-09-2024 and 30-09-2024 have been postponed. Fresh dates shall be issued separately,” the order reads.
Earlier on Thursday, KU postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18.
Pertinently, the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases-commencing from September-18.
