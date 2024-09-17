UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Conditions Ahead
Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Residents can also expect light rain as convective clouds may form towards the east.
Temperatures can go as low as 23°C in the mountains and as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures will range between 27°C and 39°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 28°C and 41°C.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow in the country, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
