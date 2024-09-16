عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EURJPY Wave Analysis 16 September 2024


9/16/2024 11:13:54 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– EURJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to the resistance level 157.40

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the powerful support zone located between the long-term support level 154.85 (which has been reversing the price from last year) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line.

Given the strength of the nearby support zone and the still oversold daily Stochastic, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 157.40.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN16092024000156011031ID1108680783


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search