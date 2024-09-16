Chief Operating Officer Funke Shobanjo Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funke Shobanjo

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Funke Shobanjo of Lagos, Nigeria.Funke serves as the Chief Operating Officer for FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management businesses of FBN Holdings Plc. In this role, she leads operations for the group and oversees brand strategy, marketing, and reputation management. She also leads strategic planning, innovation initiatives, digital transformation efforts, talent management, employee engagement, and culture development. Prior to this role, Funke served as the Head of Strategy and Transformation. Earlier in her career, she worked for Bloomberg LP, Traiana, and Goldman Sachs. She earned her MSc in Finance, Economics, and Econometrics from the Cass Business School and a BSc in Economics from the University of Birmingham. Funke is also a graduate of executive programs at the London Business School, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and Lagos Business School. She also holds the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute.“Funke has joined an elite group of global leaders having now earned two of our credentials,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is clearly dedicated to continuous learning and applying those skills and her vast experiences to improve the governance of risk-taking wherever she serves, and we look forward to her growing impact."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“I am delighted to have completed the DCROI Certificate in Risk Governance Course. This comprehensive and rigorous training has equipped me with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of risk governance effectively. The program's robust and thorough approach and the use of relevant and recent case studies provided a unique opportunity to contextualize the learnings and apply them to real-world scenarios, said Ms. Shobanjo.“I am excited to use the insights and tools I gained to drive informed decision-making and to contribute to mitigating risk in our rapidly changing business landscape,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.