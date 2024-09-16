Sahel Alliance Unveils New Biometric Passport, Signaling Shift In Regional Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Sahel region is witnessing a significant development as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger prepare to launch a new biometric passport.



This initiative, announced by Malian military leader Assimi Goïta, aims to harmonize documents across the Alliance of Sahel States (AES ). The three countries, all currently under military rule, are taking steps to solidify their alliance.



This move comes in the wake of their recent departure from ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc. The new passport represents a tangible symbol of their growing independence.



Colonel Goïta revealed that the passport would be in circulation soon. He emphasized the goal of creating a unified travel system within the AES.



The announcement coincides with the approaching first anniversary of the alliance's formation in September 2023.







This development occurs against a backdrop of complex regional dynamics. The three nations have severed ties with France, their former colonial power.

New Passport Highlights AES-ECOWAS Tensions

They collectively represent a population of 72 million people, making their decisions highly impactful for the region. The AES countries surprised the international community by leaving ECOWAS in January 2024.



They cited concerns about French influence over the organization as a primary reason for their departure. This decision has created a significant divide in West African politics.



Efforts are underway to reconcile the AES countries with ECOWAS. The Senegalese President is among those working to bring these nations back into the regional fold.



However, the introduction of a new passport suggests a commitment to a separate path. Mali, currently holding the AES presidency, was the first of the three to transition to military rule.



All three countries face ongoing challenges from jihadist attacks. These conflicts have resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.



The economic repercussions of this instability are severe. The new passport initiative may be seen as an attempt to address some of these challenges through increased regional cooperation.



It remains to be seen how this move will impact the broader West African political landscape. As the AES countries forge ahead with their plans, the international community watches closely.



The introduction of this new passport marks a significant moment in the evolving story of Sahelian politics and regional alliances.

