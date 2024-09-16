The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ivelisse Lopez As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OCOEE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ivelisse Lopez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Gastroenterology Field.

Dr. Lopez earned a Pre–Medical and Doctor's degree at the University of Puerto Rico Recinto de Ciencias Medicas. She completed residency in Internal at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO and her Gastroenterology residency at Hepatology and Nutrition. She completed a fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Texas Houston.

Ivelisse Lopez

Dr. Lopez was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has lived in Central Florida since 2001. She has more than 10 years of private practice while being the Chief of Gastroenterology at Orlando Regional Medical Center. She also worked as the Chief of Gastroenterology at the Orlando VA Medical Center performing the regular

endoscopic procedures (upper endoscopy and colonoscopy) and also performing others like capsule endoscopy manometry and ERCP. She currently works for The Center for Digestive Health and is associated with the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG).

In her spare time, Dr. Lopez likes to travel. She would like to dedicate this honor to her family: her dear parents, Angel Lopez and

Damaris Padilla, and her children, Gabriel and Javier with thanks for their love and support.

